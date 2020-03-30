Czech Cabinet maintaining ban on restaurants, movement for longer

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a face mask walks near the Old Town Square as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Prague, Czech Republic, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government is extending measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak by keeping most shops and restaurants closed and limiting people’s movements until April 11, its press office said on Monday.

The bans, which had been set to end April 1, still allow grocery stores, pharmacies, drugstores, gas stations and others to operate, and allow travel to work or to visit family.

The Czech Republic has also shut borders and ordered people moving around outside to wear masks as it seeks to limit the spread of the virus.

The country has reported 2,896 cases of coronavirus since the first infections were announced on March 1. Seventeen people have died in connection with the virus.