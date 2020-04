FILE PHOTO: Members of Czech Army wearing protective gear carry samples to test people for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brno, Czech Republic, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government has approved a plan to gradually open stores and restaurants between April 20 and June 8, according to a government presentation on Tuesday signalling the restart of an economy in standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Under the plan, small shops would reopen on April 20, larger stores to follow on May 11 with restaurants and shopping malls returning to business on June 8.