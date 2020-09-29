Czech Republic reports 1,287 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since September 20

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask looks out of a window of a cafe as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Prague, Czech Republic, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 1,287 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, its lowest daily tally since Sept. 20, Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The country has had one of Europe’s highest infection rates in September as its total tally of cases jumped by more than 40,000. As of the end of Monday, which was a state holiday, it had reported a total 65,883 cases, with 618 deaths.