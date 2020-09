FILE PHOTO: People wait in line to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Prague, Czech Republic September 21, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic recorded 1,476 new coronavirus cases on Monday, up from 985 on Sunday, data from the Health Ministry showed on Tuesday.

Weekend numbers are typically lower due to fewer tests done than on weekdays.

The overall number of confirmed cases rose to 50,764 in the country of 10.7 million.