A medical staff member helps people to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a sampling station in Prague, Czech Republic, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 1,965 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the fourth straight day below 2,000 after a recent surge, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The country has seen one of Europe’s largest spikes in the novel coronavirus in September, prompting the government to re-impose some measures such as wearing masks to slow the spread.