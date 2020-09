FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask walks across the medieval Charles Bridge as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Prague, Czech Republic, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic’s daily count of new coronavirus cases rose to 2,946 on Friday, its second highest daily count, Health Ministry data showed on Saturday.

The total number of cases reached 61,318 in the country of 10.7 million. There had been 582 deaths as of Friday, up 15 from the previous count.