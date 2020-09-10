Czech republic reports over 1,000 coronavirus cases for second straight day

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective masks walk through the train transfer tunnel at Prague's main railway station, as the Czech government bans all passengers without face protection from the public transport to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Czech Republic, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases for a second day in a row on Thursday, as it widened compulsory wearing of face masks in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

As of the end of Sept. 9, the country had 31,036 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,161 new cases identified by labs on that day alone.

For Sept. 8, it reported 1,163 new cases, matching neighbouring Germany which has eight times the Czech population.