FILE PHOTO: Customers queue in front of a reopened shop during the coronavirus outbreak in Prague, Czech Republic, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported a record high 16,329 daily cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The central European country of 10.7 million has been one of the worst hit, with its total number of detected cases reaching 701,622 with 11,429 deaths.