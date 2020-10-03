Czech Republic reports second day of record COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff members wearing protective suits are seen through a window, waiting for people who will be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside a newly opened sampling station in Prague, Czech Republic, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic recorded 3,793 new coronavirus cases on Friday, a second straight record for the highest daily count, data released by the Health Ministry on Saturday showed.

The overall number of confirmed cases reached 78,051 in the country of 10.7 million people, where 699 have died with the illness.

The Czech government this week called a state of emergency from Monday and imposed measures including limiting gatherings and banning musicals and opera to curb the coronavirus before it overwhelms the health system.