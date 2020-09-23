Czech Republic reports second highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

A member of the medical staff treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the General University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic recorded 2,394 new infections in its second highest daily rise since the coronavirus pandemic began, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

New cases have doubled in September as infections increase at the second fastest rate in Europe, for a tally of 53,158 cases since the Czech Republic’s first detections in March.

Authorities have reinstated some measures to rein in the virus, such as mask-wearing and, from Thursday, stricter limits on opening hours for bars.