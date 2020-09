FILE PHOTO: A member of the medical staff treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the General University Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Nineteen people died infected with the novel coronavirus died on Sept. 23 in the Czech Republic, the highest daily count since the global pandemic reached the country in March, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The country of 10.7 million people has so far reported 567 deaths connected with the related COVID-19 illness.