Czech Republic's daily count of coronavirus cases drops below 1,000 after five days

FILE PHOTO: A commuter wearing a protective mask waits for a subway train in Prague, as the Czech government bans all passengers without face protection from the public transport to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Czech Republic, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic recorded 792 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, a drop after five consecutive days with more than 1,000 cases each, Health Ministry’s data showed on Monday.

The ministry has not yet updated the daily number of tests. There are usually fewer tests done at weekends.

The overall number of confirmed cases rose to 36,188 in the country of 10.7 million.