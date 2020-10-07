Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

Czech Republic's daily COVID-19 cases climb above 4,000 for first time

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff members wearing protective suits are seen through a window, waiting for people who will be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside a newly opened sampling station in Prague, Czech Republic, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported 4,457 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic started, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The rise surpassed a previous record of 3,794 as the country has had one of Europe’s fastest per-capita spikes in cases in the past month. In total, it has recorded 90,022 cases since March, along with 794 deaths.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

