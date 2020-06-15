Czech Republic's number of coronavirus cases rises to more than 10,000

FILE PHOTO: A man gets his temperature taken at Skoda Auto's factory as employees return to work after the company restarted production following a shutdown last month due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus cases rose to more than 10,000 in the Czech Republic, Health Ministry data showed on Monday.

The country of 10.7 million has 10,024 confirmed cases as of the end of Sunday, with 329 deaths and 7,226 recovered.

The daily rise in case numbers has been in the range of 31-74 over the past two weeks.

Czech authorities opened their borders to travel from most European Union countries earlier this month and it has raised the limit for public gatherings to 500 people.