Czechs returning from 15 high-risk countries must quarantine themselves - foreign minister

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government will require people returning from all high-risk countries to quarantine themselves, widening a requirement so far only applied to those returning from Italy, Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Twitter on Friday.

The list on Friday named 15 high-risk countries including neighboring Germany and Austria, Petricek said. He took retracted an earlier announcement that the list also included the United States, Japan and Greece.

(The foreign minister corrected list of countries to 15 from 18.)