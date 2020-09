A passenger covering her face walks through the train transfer tunnel at Prague's main railway station, as the Czech government bans all passengers without face protection from the public transport to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Czech Republic, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported on Wednesday its largest one-day spike in coronavirus infections, with 1,164 new cases.

It was the first time since the March outbreak that the number of new daily cases topped 1,000, amid a surge over the past month, although the government wants to avoid strict lockdowns of the kind imposed at the start of the pandemic.