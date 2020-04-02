Daimler secures $13 billion loan facility

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said on Thursday it has signed an agreement for a 12 billion euro ($13 billion) credit line to increase its financial flexibility in the current coronavirus crisis.

The credit line comes in addition to an 11 billion euro revolving credit with a term until 2025, including extension options.

The new loan facility can be utilized within a 12-month period with two extension options of six months, Daimler said, adding the line was agreed with BNP (BNPP.PA), Banco Santander (SAN.MC), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and JP Morgan (JPM.N) on April 1. Syndication has started.