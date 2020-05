FILE PHOTO: A Debenhams store is pictured on Oxford Street as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in London, Britain, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

(Reuters) - British department store group Debenhams will shut down five of its stores in Hammerson (HMSO.L) shopping centres leading to potentially 1,400 job cuts, the retailer’s spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company, whose 142 UK stores have been shuttered by the coronavirus emergency, went into administration for the second time in a year last month.