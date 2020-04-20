Breakingviews - Dixon: How will pandemic debts be paid for?

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Income tax was introduced in the United Kingdom in 1799 to fund the Napoleonic Wars against France. America imposed the tax in 1861 to pay for its civil war. The coronavirus pandemic is not literally a war. But it will lead to massive debts and eventually higher taxes.

Much, of course, will depend on how big the debt burdens get. That depends on how long economies are shut down and how rapidly they spring back to life. At the moment, a savage downturn followed by a gradual recovery seems the most likely scenario.

In each of the 20th century’s two world wars, UK government borrowing rose by about 100% of GDP. Few think that kind of an increase is likely this time, unless there’s a very long lockdown or a yo-yo scenario where restrictions are lifted and then reimposed. But given that many governments are supporting their people and companies during the crisis, it wouldn’t be surprising if debt rose by between 20% and 50% of GDP.

IS GROWTH THE ANSWER?

The best way to manage such a burden would be to grow into it. Look at some maths. Assume debt increases by a third of GDP. If growth and inflation are each 1.5%, “nominal” GDP would be a third higher after a decade. The debt-to-GDP ratio would then be back where it started – provided the government balanced its budget in the meantime.

One reason to hope that countries might pull off this trick is that interest rates are incredibly low. Most rich economies are able to borrow for 10 years for less than 1%. As a result, the cost of servicing extra debt is pretty minimal.

The snag is that borrowing costs are unnaturally low because central banks have been deliberately suppressing them since the financial crisis. At some point, they may need to rise to stop inflation. If that happens, governments’ interest payments on their enlarged debt mountains will go up as borrowings get rolled over. That will make it harder to grow out of the problem.

What’s more, few countries were running balanced budgets before the pandemic. Net borrowing by “advanced” economies was 3% of GDP last year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The lockdowns are likely to knock out parts of industry. As a result, governments will emerge from the crisis with even bigger deficits. If they start with a 3% deficit and add even a couple of percentage points as a result of the pandemic’s economic damage and/or higher interest costs, debt burdens will spiral out of control.

A few rich countries – notably Germany, but also the Netherlands and Singapore – did begin with fiscal surpluses. They may be able to grow out of their new debts. Others won’t be so lucky.

WHY NOT DEFAULT OR INFLATE?

What are the alternatives? One is just to let debt go through the roof and then default. That may be the only choice for some developing countries. But Argentina’s history of endless debt crises is a warning to avoid this fate if at all possible.

Another classic option is to inflate away the debt. A few extra percentage points of inflation could stabilise debt ratios even if deficits rise – all other things being equal.

The snag is that all other things wouldn’t be equal. A policy of inflating away debt would be self-defeating. Investors would demand higher interest rates in compensation – and the government would be running just to stand still.

The only way such an approach could work is if financial markets were caught by surprise, and that’s not so easy in a world where capital flows freely. Where governments have issued large chunks of foreign-currency debt or inflation-linked bonds, this escape route becomes even harder.

What’s more, inflation isn’t painless. It’s a disguised and somewhat arbitrary tax which cuts ordinary people’s purchasing power. Workers would try to regain their real income by pushing up wages. If the experience of the 1970s is anything to go by, that could lead to wage-price spirals and industrial strife.

In a variation on the same theme, governments could instruct their central banks to keep interest rates permanently low – and when investors refused to buy their debt, print money to fund themselves. But before going down this route, they should realise that this wouldn’t just lead to inflation; it would also destroy their credibility and could even pave the way for hyperinflation.

FISCAL TIGHTENING

If governments can’t grow into their new borrowings and don’t want to default or inflate their way out, they’ll have to cut their deficits. That’s what many did after the financial crisis.

But austerity caused no end of trouble. Quite apart from its unfairness, it helped create the virus of populism.

This time round there will be little appetite to cut spending. In fact, there will be huge pressure to invest more in healthcare and increase the wages of key public sector workers.

If governments can’t or won’t cut spending, the only other way to curb their deficits will be to increase taxes. And that, by a process of elimination, is where many will end up.

Those that do should keep two principles in mind. First, it would be wise to impose the heaviest burdens on those with the broadest shoulders to avoid a further populist backlash. Second, they could increase taxes on carbon to prevent the planet frying. That way, they can at least make a virtue out of a necessity.