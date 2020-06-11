U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin considering changes to aid for national security firms

FILE PHOTO: Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, arrives before a Senate Small Business Committee hearing on coronavirus relief aid and "Implementation of title I of the CARES Act.", in Washington, U.S., June 10, 2020. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday he was considering possible changes to the definitions of companies that could access $17 billion in coronavirus aid for companies important to national security.

“We’re first processing the existing requests,” Mnuchin told reporters on a video call, adding that he wanted to ensure that it is used for national security purposes. “If for whatever reason we don’t have enough demand, we may go back to Congress and reauthorize that for other areas.”