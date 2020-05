Factbox: Investors pour billions into automated delivery startups

(Reuters) - Since September, investors have pumped at least $6 billion into more than two dozen startups that are automating delivery of goods and food, from heavy trucks to sidewalk robots and drones.

Among them:

Waymo

Country: United States

Transport type: People, goods

Last raise: $3 billion

Dates: March 2, 2020 and May 12, 2020

Corporate investors: Alphabet, Magna, AutoNation

AEV Robotics

Country: Australia

Transport type: People, goods

Last raise: $2.5 million

Date: April 7, 2020

Corporate investors: n/a

AutoX

Country: United States

Transport type: People, goods

Last raise: undisclosed

Date: December 1, 2019

Corporate investors: Alibaba

Boxbot

Country: United States

Transport type: Last mile

Last raise: undisclosed

Date: March 5, 2020

Corporate investors: Toyota

Gatik

Country: United States

Transport type: Last mile

Last raise: undisclosed

Date: February 25, 2020

Corporate investors: n/a

Neolix

Country: China

Transport type: Last mile

Last raise: $28.6 million

Date: March 11, 2020

Corporate investors: Lixiang

Optimus Ride

Country: United States

Transport type: People, goods

Last raise: $50 million

Date: November 6, 2019

Corporate investors: n/a

Pony.ai

Country: United States

Transport type: People, goods

Last raise: $462 million

Date: February 25, 2020

Corporate investors: Toyota, Comcast

Udelv

Country: United States

Transport type: Last mile

Last raise: $1.5 million

Date: December 1, 2019

Corporate investors: Marubeni

Wayve

Country: United Kingdom

Transport type: People, goods

Last raise: $20 million

Date: November 18, 2019

Corporate investors: n/a

Einride

Country: Sweden

Transport type: Long-haul freight

Last raise: $25 million

Date: October 10, 2019

Corporate investors: Ericsson

Embark

Country: United States

Transport type: Long-haul freight

Last raise: $70 million

Date: September 25, 2019

Corporate investors: n/a

Inceptio

Country: China

Transport type: Long-haul freight

Last raise: $100 million

Date: April 26, 2020

Corporate investors: n/a

TuSimple

Country: China

Transport type: Long-haul freight

Last raise: $215 million

Date: September 17, 2019

Corporate investors: UPS, Nvidia, Mando

Matternet

Country: United States

Transport type: Drones

Last raise: $5.7 million

Date: January 14, 2020

Corporate investors: Daimler, Boeing, Sony

UVL Robotics

Country: Russia

Transport type: Drones

Last raise: $500,000

Date: March 20, 2020

Corporate investors: n/a

sources: PitchBook, Reuters analysis