Delta reaches tentative deal to reduce pilot furloughs by 220: memo

FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N has reached a tentative agreement with the negotiating committee of its pilots' union to reduce the number of furloughs by 220, bringing the new total number of job reductions to 1,721, according to a memo to pilots seen by Reuters.

The agreement must still go through the pilot union’s review process, but is “a positive step toward reducing pilot furloughs,” Delta’s head of flight operations John Laughter said in the memo.