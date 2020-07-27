Delta teams up with Lysol to innovate on travel hygiene

FILE PHOTO: Delta Airlines planes are loaded and unloaded as travel has cutback amid concerns of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S. April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said on Monday it is teaming up with Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB.L), the makers of Lysol, to research and develop new disinfecting solutions for high-traffic areas in airports and onboard, with a first focus on airplane lavatories.

Since the coronavirus pandemic decimated air travel demand earlier this year, airlines, including Delta, have raced to join forces with medical experts and cleaning product makers in an effort to wipe out memories of grimy seat-back tray tables and reassure passengers concerned about exposure to illness-causing bacteria and viruses.

Under Delta’s new partnership, it will use and distribute Environmental Protection Agency-approved Lysol disinfectant spray and wipes and work with the company’s microbiologists and germ-kill experts to develop protocols and best practices around better hygiene for passengers and employees, the airline said.