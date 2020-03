FILE PHOTO: An airport worker guides a Delta Air Lines Airbus A319-100 plane on the tarmac at LAX in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said on Wednesday it was extending the suspension of all flights between the United States and China from April 30 to May 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It also extended the suspension for some destinations outside China to the same date and said it will reduce its planned capacity by 15%.

