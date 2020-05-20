Delta Air Lines adding flights in June, July: CEO

FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) is likely to increase capacity this summer by adding more flights in June and July, its chief executive officer told Fox Business Network in an interview on Wednesday.

CEO Edward Bastian, in an interview, said the airline’s 60% load cap is helping with social distancing policies, adding that he expects the travel sector to recover in the next 12 to 18 months, although international travel may not restart more fully until 2021.