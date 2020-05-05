Delta caps aircraft seating capacity to ensure safety amid COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines 737 passenger planes are seen lined up on a runway where they are parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said on Tuesday it was putting a limit to seating capacity in its airplanes, as the U.S. carrier looks to provide a safe flying experience to customers amid the coronavirus crisis.

The airline aims to keep a plane’s seating capacity at 50% in the first class and 60% for other ticket categories through June 30, while blocking the sale of select aisle and window seats, the company said in a statement.

Since mid-April, Delta has blocked the sale of middle seats on all its flights.