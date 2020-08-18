Delta partners with CVS Health for rapid COVID-19 tests

FILE PHOTO: The CVS logo is seen at one of their stores in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said on Tuesday it has partnered with CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) to use its rapid-response nasal-swab test to detect the novel coronavirus among its flight crew.

The airline said the CVS Health Return Ready tests, used for workplaces and college campuses, are being overseen by a CVS clinician at Delta hub crew lounges and take less than 15 minutes to diagnose.

Delta had previously partnered with the Mayo Clinic and Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX.N) to test employees for active COVID-19 and antibodies.