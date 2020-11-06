Denmark has found 214 people infected with mink-related coronavirus: State Serum Institute

FILE PHOTO: Minks are seen at Hans Henrik Jeppesen's farm near Soroe, after government's decision to cull his entire herd due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Denmark November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s State Serum Institute, which deals with infectious diseases, has found mink-related versions of coronavirus in 214 people since June, according to a report on its website updated on Nov. 5.

One strain of the mutated coronavirus, which has prompted Denmark to cull its entire herd of mink, has however only been found in 12 people and on five mink farms so far.