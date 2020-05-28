Opening schools in Denmark did not worsen outbreak, data shows

FILE PHOTO: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen meets with students at Stolpedal school as part of her tour to different places in Jutland, eastern part of Denmark, as the country went into phase two of its reopening, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark May 18, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A partial reopening of Danish schools did not lead to an increase in coronavirus infections among young students, a doctor of infectious disease epidemiology and prevention at the Danish Serum Institute said on Thursday, citing new data.

Denmark was one of the first countries to reopen society on April 15 after a one-month lockdown, allowing students up to fifth grade back in school.

“You cannot see any negative effects from the reopening of schools,” Peter Andersen told Reuters, referring to data updated on Wednesday.

The latest data showed no significant increase in infections among children aged between one and 19 in the weeks after the partial reopening of schools.

“Based on the preliminary experiences that we have had, it has been a prudent way to plan a reopening,” Andersen added.