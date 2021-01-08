Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Coronavirus: Full Coverage

Denmark restricts travel from all countries: TV 2 reports

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark will restrict travel from all countries and advise against any travel abroad, Danish broadcaster TV 2 reported on Friday citing sources.

Only persons with a credible purpose and documentation of a recent negative COVID-19 test will be allowed to enter the Nordic country, TV 2 said.

The Danish Foreign Minister will hold a press conference later on Friday on the subject of travel restrictions.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up