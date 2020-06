FILE PHOTO: People visit the Blaavand Zoo, open again to the public after the lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in southwest Jutland, Denmark May 21, 2020. John Randeris Ritzau Scanpix/John Randeris via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark on Monday lifted the limit on public gatherings to 50 people from 10 as it relaxes measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the ministry of health said.

The restrictions on public gatherings were put in place on March 17.