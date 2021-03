FILE PHOTO: View of the shopping street in the small Danish city of Elsinore, about an hour north of the Nordic country’s capital of Copenhagen, during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, on February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tim Barsoe

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s government on Thursday agreed with Parliament to raise the limit on public gatherings to 10 persons, while more schools and upper secondary educations will be allowed to resume from March 22, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.