Denmark says coronavirus spread has not accelerated since reopening began

FILE PHOTO: A woman runs during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) when it is permitted to run only in one direction at the Lakes, in Copenhagen, Denmark, April 28, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Liselotte Sabroe via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The spread of Covid-19 in Denmark has not accelerated since the country began a gradual looswening of restrictions in mid-April, the State Serum Institute, which is responsible for preparedness against infectious diseases, said on Thursday.

The so-called R rate, which shows the average number of infections one person with the virus causes, has increased slightly in the past two weeks but remains below 1.0, the institute said.

“However, there are no signs that the COVID-19 epidemic is accelerating,” it said.