Denmark to allow public gatherings of 200 in August

FILE PHOTO: People visit the Blaavand Zoo, open again to the public after the lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in southwest Jutland, Denmark May 21, 2020. John Randeris Ritzau Scanpix/John Randeris via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark plans to lift the limit on public gatherings from 50 to 100 people in July and to 200 in August as it eases measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the government said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the government raised the limit on public gatherings from 10 to 50 and allowed fitness centres and public swimming pools to reopen.

The government said its plan to allow groups of 100 and 200 to gather from July 8 and Aug. 8 respectively, could be changed depending on a possible second wave of coronavirus in the country.

Denmark was one of the first countries in Europe to lock down in early March. The country had registered 593 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, but the number of coronavirus-related deaths and hospital admissions has fallen since April.

In late May, Denmark and Norway said they would allow tourists to travel between the two countries from mid-June, but said border crossings with Sweden, where the number of COVID-19 infections is higher, would remain restricted.