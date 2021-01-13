Denmark to extend lockdown measures by three weeks - media reports

FILE PHOTO: Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrives for a round table meeting at an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium December 10, 2020. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday that Denmark would extend its lockdown measures in an effort to combat the coronavirus.

“I believe that an extension of the restrictions is clearly necessary. Not least to ensure that the British mutation does not spread,” Frederiksen said.

Current lockdown measures are in effect until Jan 17. Local media, citing sources from a meeting in parliament, said those measures would be extended by three weeks until Feb 7. Frederiksen did not give a date.