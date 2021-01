FILE PHOTO: General view of Bruuns Galleri, after government's decision to close department stores until January due to increasing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, in Aarhus, Denmark December 17, 2020. Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark will lower the limit on public gatherings to five people from 10 as part of new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, the newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported on Tuesday, citing lawmakers.

The new restrictions are due to be announced later on Tuesday after a meeting between the health minister and party leaders.