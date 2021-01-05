Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

Denmark to tighten coronavirus restrictions further, Ekstra Bladet reports

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark might impose further restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, the Ekstra Bladet newspaper reported on Tuesday citing sources ahead of a meeting between the country’s health minister and party leaders.

In recent days, some Danish lawmakers have called for a tightening of restrictions over fears of a new variant of the coronavirus, first detected in Britain, which is thought to be more transmissible than others.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard

