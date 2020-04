FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London, Britain July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Friday that it would hold this year’s annual general meeting online amid precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The bank will detail procedures for the meeting, scheduled for May 20, at a later date.