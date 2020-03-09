Business News
March 9, 2020 / 4:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Deutsche Bank splits London trading teams to curb coronavirus

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London, Britain July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has dispersed some of its trading and infrastructure teams in London across different locations as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, the lender said on Monday.

The split is among the bank’s main offices and a disaster recovery site while some staff may work from home, the bank said.

The move is similar to those by a number of the world’s leading banks.

Deutsche had already imposed such measures in locations including China, Italy and Switzerland.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by David Goodman and Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below