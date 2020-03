FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is pictured on a company's office in London, Britain July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The impact of the current turmoil related to the coronavirus is more likely to affect Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) later this year rather than in the first quarter, an executive said on Wednesday.

“For the time being”, business is “showing resilience”, Deutsche Bank Chief Transformation Officer Fabrizio Campelli said at a conference.