FILE PHOTO: A poster of the Walt Disney Studios' "Mulan" movie, which was going to be released on March 27, towers over an empty Hollywood Boulevard during the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co will release the action epic “Mulan” in movie theaters in July and Marvel’s “Black Widow” in November, the company said on Friday as it reshuffled a schedule disrupted by the global coronavirus outbreak.

Among other changes, Disney postponed the release of a new “Indiana Jones” movie by one year to July 2022, the company said in a statement.