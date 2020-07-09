Union files grievance against Walt Disney World ahead of Saturday reopening

FILE PHOTO: Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors after it closed in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in an aerial view in Orlando, Florida, U.S. March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gregg Newton/File Photo

(Reuters) - The union that represents 750 performers at Walt Disney World has filed a grievance against the Orlando, Florida-based theme park alleging retaliation against its members over the union’s demand that performers be tested for the coronavirus.

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) is planning to reopen Disney World on Saturday, with attendance limits, social distancing rules and new health and safety protocols. Florida has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. In June, Florida infections rose by 168% or over 95,000 new cases.

The Actors’ Equity Association, in a statement on Thursday, said Disney had announced plans on June 23 to recall members for rehearsals the following week.

On June 25 the union publicly stated that actors needed to be tested because they cannot practice social distancing, the statement said. But on June 26, Walt Disney World rescinded all of its recall notices for members of the union.

The union said it sent its grievance to Disney on Wednesday.

Disney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Over 19,000 people, including some workers, have signed a petition asking Disney to delay the park’s reopening. Unions representing workers at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, also pushed back on that park’s reopening, which was scheduled for July 17 but which the company has delayed indefinitely.

When Disney World reopens, guests and employees will be required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks. The resort will suspend parades, fireworks displays and other activities that create crowds.