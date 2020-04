FILE PHOTO: President of Poland Andrzej Duda speaks during a news conference after the Brdo-Brijuni Process Leaders' Meeting in Tirana, Albania May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Florion Goga/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday he asked Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to exempt all Polish firms from social security payments for three months.

Duda also said during a televised speech that he wanted the exemption to cover all firms that were established and started operations before March 1.