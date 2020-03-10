Budget airline easyJet cancels all Italian flights

FILE PHOTO: Passengers look out of the window of an Easyjet plane at Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - European budget airline easyJet said on Tuesday it will cancel all its scheduled flights to and from Italy between March 10 and April 3 after the entire country was placed under lockdown until next month to tackle coronavirus.

“We will be operating rescue flights for passengers wishing to travel for essential work, health or repatriation reasons to and from Italy,” easyJet said.

The airline will be advising affected customers of their options by email and text message which includes the option of rebooking or requesting a refund.