ECB's De Guindos sees a strong rebound of euro zone economy in third-quarter

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) Vice-President Luis de Guindos attends an European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - The euro zone economy has experienced a strong recovery in the third quarter even though the most recent incoming data in August have been less robust, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

“In the third quarter there has been a significant increase in economic activity. July’s data were very strong and in August there has been some loss of intensity,” De Guindos said at a financial event.

The ECB’s Vice President also said he expected the incoming inflation data of the bloc to continue falling in the short term though he expects “some kind” of rebound in 2021.

