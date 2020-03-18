ECB'S Holzmann: Monetary policy still has further to go

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank policymaker and Austrian National Bank (OeNB) Governor Robert Holzmann attends a news conference in Vienna, Austria December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - The governor of Austria’s central bank, Robert Holzmann, who also sits on the board of the European Central Bank, said on Wednesday that monetary policy had not yet reached its limits in the context of the coronavirus crisis.

“Monetary policy has not yet reached its limits, not by a long stretch,” even after the decisions taken by the ECB’s council in its last meeting. “The monetary policy tool-box” was still well-stocked, he added.