Help in coronavirus crisis should come from European level: ECB

FILE PHOTO: The skyline with its banking district and the European Central Bank (ECB) are seen, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Frankfurt, Germany, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Help to euro zone members struggling under the weight of the coronavirus crisis should come from the European level, European Central Bank board member atold Greek newspaper To Vima in an interview.

“This is not just a question of European solidarity, but also makes sense from an economic standpoint,” Schnabel was quoted on Saturday as saying.

“The issuance of one-off ‘coronabonds’ is one possibility,” Schnabel said. “There are other instruments that could be used, like an EU rescue fund or measures involving the European Stability Mechanism or the European Investment Bank.”

