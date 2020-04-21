Pan-European response needed in Coronavirus crisis: ECB's Knot

FILE PHOTO: ECB board member Klaas Knot appears at a Dutch parliamentary hearing in The Hague, Netherlands September 23, 2019 REUTERS/Eva Plevier

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A pan-European response is needed to help euro zone members hit hardest in a coronavirus crisis that is likely to last and end only gradually, European Central Bank policymaker Klaas Knot said on Tuesday.

“A pan-European policy response is needed to help the hardest-hit countries. Recent policy announcements offer a step in the right direction, but this crisis is clearly not one that will be solved overnight,” Knot told an online webinar organised by Danske Bank.

European leaders are inching closer to a joint effort but richer northern countries like Germany and the Netherlands have been holding out on mutualising debt.

Knot noted that debt sustainability can be maintained in the euro zone only if interest rates remain low.