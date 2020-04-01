Business News
Germany pledges 2 billion euros to help start-ups through coronavirus crisis

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz arrive for a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in front of the Chancellary in Berlin, Germany, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is planning to allocate 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion) to help support start-ups during the coronavirus crisis, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

“All the normal aid programs are of course also available to start-ups but we also want to do something for companies that have fewer options for obtaining credit lines and who benefit less from short-time working,” Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told reporters during a joint statement with Scholz.

“That’s why we have come up with this tailored 2 billion euro program which will help start-ups to survive this difficult time,” he said.

