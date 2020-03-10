Spain's La Rioja region orders schools shutdown as coronavirus spreads

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish wine-growing region La Rioja ordered all schools to close down in a bid to slow the spreading coronavirus, a local health authority’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The decision in the small northern region of Rioja, where health authorities have reported 102 cases of coronavirus, comes after the Madrid region and Vitoria-Gasteiz, the Basque country’s capital, both ordered to shut down schools from kindergartens to universities.